Fiera Capital Corp Reduces Stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,300 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RPRX. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,077,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,585 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,304,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,073 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $43,909,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $35,870,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,298,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,746,000 after purchasing an additional 599,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ RPRX opened at $44.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 19.22, a current ratio of 19.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.84. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52 week low of $34.86 and a 52 week high of $44.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.28.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Royalty Pharma

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.70%.

In other Royalty Pharma news, EVP James F. Reddoch sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $3,033,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,095,800 shares in the company, valued at $44,314,152. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total value of $1,295,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 970,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,894,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James F. Reddoch sold 75,000 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $3,033,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,095,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,314,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 595,600 shares of company stock valued at $24,753,679 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RPRX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royalty Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.43.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

