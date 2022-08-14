Fiera Capital Corp Reduces Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,937 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,400,021 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,063,725,000 after buying an additional 282,542 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,484,436 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $354,019,000 after buying an additional 150,628 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,898,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,939,489 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $197,052,000 after buying an additional 526,208 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,691,744 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $171,880,000 after buying an additional 335,265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Allison Peterson sold 1,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $132,799.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,148,940.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.60 per share, with a total value of $19,900,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 20,464,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,938,459.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Allison Peterson sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $132,799.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,030 shares in the company, valued at $3,148,940.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,011 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,334 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of BBY stock opened at $80.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.43. The company has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.29 and a 12-month high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.39% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BBY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.25.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Stories

