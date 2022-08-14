Fiera Capital Corp Purchases 58,524 Shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP – Get Rating) by 180.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,524 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MNP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 1,208.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 18,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $423,000. 30.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MNP stock opened at $13.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.77 and its 200 day moving average is $13.17. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.81 and a 1-year high of $16.64.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.0475 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

