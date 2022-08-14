Fiera Capital Corp Has $1.53 Million Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 47.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,306 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,169 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,218,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,166,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,387 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $760,634,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 6.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,593,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $688,367,000 after buying an additional 615,590 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,702,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $616,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,078,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,832,000 after acquiring an additional 75,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

BNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.90.

Shares of BNS stock opened at $62.97 on Friday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $54.23 and a 52-week high of $74.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $75.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.24 and its 200-day moving average is $66.23.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 25.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.801 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.63%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

