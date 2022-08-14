Fiera Capital Corp Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $402,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 259,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,809,467.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $402,090.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 259,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,809,467.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland purchased 1,967 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $251,166.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,071,327.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,126,020. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 2.0 %

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HLT shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $141.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.00.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $137.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a PE ratio of 39.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.26. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.41 and a 52 week high of $167.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.91.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.24. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 114.54% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Further Reading

