Fiera Capital Corp Has $1.05 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,337 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amgen Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. TheStreet cut Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.14.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $248.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $132.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.56. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $258.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $244.78 and its 200 day moving average is $240.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.42 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 65.76%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

