Fiera Capital Corp Boosts Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,408 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kensico Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 308,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,961,000 after buying an additional 162,300 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP raised its position in Fair Isaac by 52.7% in the first quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 388,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,085,000 after acquiring an additional 133,949 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at $57,882,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 169,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,395,000 after purchasing an additional 65,640 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 295,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,658,000 after purchasing an additional 64,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $490.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $428.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $436.32. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $340.48 and a 52 week high of $531.03. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $493.00 to $546.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $546.40.

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.72, for a total transaction of $97,081.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,949.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

