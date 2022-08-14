Fiera Capital Corp Acquires 1,894 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 48.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in shares of CDW in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CDW. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.83.

CDW Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $180.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.12. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $152.15 and a 52-week high of $208.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.81.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.18. CDW had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 132.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

About CDW

(Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.