Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.00-$7.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.62 billion-$14.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.84 billion. Fidelity National Information Services also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.74-$1.78 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $130.82.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE FIS traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,494,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,268,230. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $62.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.00, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.76. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12-month low of $85.00 and a 12-month high of $135.62.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 136.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 102.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 641 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth $291,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.8% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

