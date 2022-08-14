FibroGen, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.84) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:FGEN)

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of FibroGen in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.84) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.98). The consensus estimate for FibroGen’s current full-year earnings is ($3.00) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FibroGen’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.18) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.36) EPS.

Get FibroGen alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of FibroGen from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

FibroGen Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of FGEN opened at $14.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 0.87. FibroGen has a 12-month low of $7.81 and a 12-month high of $16.91.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.16. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 83.64% and a negative return on equity of 100.51%. The business had revenue of $29.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.45) earnings per share. FibroGen’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FibroGen

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 235.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,732,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,630,000 after buying an additional 2,621,494 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 69,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 10,521 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FibroGen during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,390,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in FibroGen in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in FibroGen by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,989,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,147,000 after buying an additional 197,366 shares during the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FibroGen

(Get Rating)

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States, Europe, China, and Japan; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.