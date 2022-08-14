Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Shares Acquired by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) by 198.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 38,342 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Ferroglobe were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 13,648,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648,711 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Ferroglobe by 718.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,471,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925,063 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Ferroglobe by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,462,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,501,000 after purchasing an additional 179,100 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. increased its stake in Ferroglobe by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 3,063,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bardin Hill Management Partners LP grew its stake in Ferroglobe by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP now owns 2,849,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,698,000 after acquiring an additional 66,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of Ferroglobe stock opened at $6.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Ferroglobe PLC has a 52-week low of $4.53 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.86.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

