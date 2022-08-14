FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDX. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 344.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 226.0% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $230.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $192.82 and a 12-month high of $282.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.27.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 32.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $230.04 per share, for a total transaction of $207,036.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $304,803. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total value of $2,838,809.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at $12,664,178.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $230.04 per share, for a total transaction of $207,036.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,803. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on FedEx from $328.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com lowered FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $333.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on FedEx from $276.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.50.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.