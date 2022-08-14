FedEx Co. (FDX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.15 on October 3rd

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 1.15 per share by the shipping service provider on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%.

FedEx has increased its dividend by an average of 5.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. FedEx has a payout ratio of 20.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect FedEx to earn $25.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.9%.

FedEx Stock Up 0.6 %

FedEx stock opened at $230.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $227.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $192.82 and a fifty-two week high of $282.88. The company has a market capitalization of $59.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that FedEx will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FedEx news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $2,571,129.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,359.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,366 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,359.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedEx

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDX. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.0% during the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.4% during the first quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in FedEx by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,682 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $284.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com cut FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $328.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays set a $320.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.50.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

