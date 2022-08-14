Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.10-$6.25 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.68. 459,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,563. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $92.02 and a 12-month high of $140.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.59.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

Several research analysts have issued reports on FRT shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $128.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $122.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $124.67.

In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, Director David W. Faeder bought 10,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $95.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,549.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,467.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federal Realty Investment Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,168,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,682,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 149.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 4,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Featured Stories

