Fear Trading 6.1% Lower Over Last Week (FEAR)

Fear (FEAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. Fear has a total market cap of $994,847.97 and approximately $304,177.00 worth of Fear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Fear has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. One Fear coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000622 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,501.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004080 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004135 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004079 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004137 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002087 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00127804 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00036486 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00064066 BTC.

Fear Profile

Fear (FEAR) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. Fear’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fear

According to CryptoCompare, “Fear NFT's develop horror-based blockchain NFT games targeting teenagers and young adults. Utilising its gamer base and strong organic brand value, it aims to enrich the gaming experience for existing and new gamers by introducing game asset ownership and interactivity via those assets. “

