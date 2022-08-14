Fathom Digital Manufacturing (FATH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 15th. Analysts expect Fathom Digital Manufacturing to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Fathom Digital Manufacturing has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $40.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.30 million. On average, analysts expect Fathom Digital Manufacturing to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Fathom Digital Manufacturing alerts:

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE:FATH opened at $4.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.01. Fathom Digital Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $3.18 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fathom Digital Manufacturing

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $36,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $53,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $103,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $113,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Fathom Digital Manufacturing by 57.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 8,786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing to $9.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a report on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation, a digital manufacturing platform, provides product development and manufacturing services in North America. It provides plastic and metal additive manufacturing, computer numerical control machining, injection molding and tooling, precision sheet metal fabrication, design engineering, urethane casting, and chemical etching.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fathom Digital Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fathom Digital Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.