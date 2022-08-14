Fair Oaks Income Limited (FA17) to Issue Dividend of $0.03 on September 15th

Fair Oaks Income Limited (LON:FA17 – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, August 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
The stock has a market cap of £2.69 million and a P/E ratio of 4.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.67. Fair Oaks Income has a twelve month low of GBX 0.58 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 0.75 ($0.01).
