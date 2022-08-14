Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Holdings Raised by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,945,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 2.2% during the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 74,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,242,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Shares of EXR stock opened at $211.96 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.70 and a 52-week high of $228.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $176.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.50.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.36%.

EXR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $224.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $224.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $228.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Extra Space Storage from $234.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.30.

About Extra Space Storage

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Featured Stories

