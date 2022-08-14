Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,432 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $10,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,683,542 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,292,170,000 after buying an additional 1,200,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,220,557 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,847,057,000 after buying an additional 469,338 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,820,781 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,051,932,000 after buying an additional 262,865 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,769,044 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $499,177,000 after buying an additional 145,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,600,000 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $289,152,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $46,669.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,749.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $113.51 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.70 and a twelve month high of $217.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 56.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.85.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.39. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.77) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “mkt perform” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $235.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $235.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $225.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.88.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

