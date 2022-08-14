Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Releases Earnings Results

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.16, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS.

Evelo Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of EVLO opened at $2.74 on Friday. Evelo Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $12.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Evelo Biosciences

In other Evelo Biosciences news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship purchased 27,397,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.46 per share, with a total value of $39,999,998.14. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,698,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,999,999.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Evelo Biosciences

About Evelo Biosciences

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Evelo Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Evelo Biosciences by 200.0% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 18,469 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,544,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,235,000 after purchasing an additional 132,702 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

