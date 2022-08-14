Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Releases Earnings Results

Posted by on Aug 14th, 2022

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLOGet Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.16, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS.

Evelo Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of EVLO opened at $2.74 on Friday. Evelo Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $12.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Evelo Biosciences

In other Evelo Biosciences news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship purchased 27,397,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.46 per share, with a total value of $39,999,998.14. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,698,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,999,999.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Evelo Biosciences

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Evelo Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Evelo Biosciences by 200.0% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 18,469 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,544,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,235,000 after purchasing an additional 132,702 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evelo Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

See Also

Earnings History for Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Receive News & Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.