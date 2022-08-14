Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Releases Earnings Results

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.16, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS.
Evelo Biosciences Stock Performance
Shares of EVLO opened at $2.74 on Friday. Evelo Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $12.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.75.
Insider Buying and Selling at Evelo Biosciences
In other Evelo Biosciences news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship purchased 27,397,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.46 per share, with a total value of $39,999,998.14. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,698,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,999,999.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Evelo Biosciences
About Evelo Biosciences
Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.
See Also
