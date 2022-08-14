Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.16, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share.
Evelo Biosciences Price Performance
Evelo Biosciences stock opened at $2.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.26 and its 200-day moving average is $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. Evelo Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $12.74.
Insider Transactions at Evelo Biosciences
In other Evelo Biosciences news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship purchased 27,397,259 shares of Evelo Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.46 per share, for a total transaction of $39,999,998.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,698,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,999,999.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.
About Evelo Biosciences
Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.
