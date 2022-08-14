EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,300 shares, an increase of 34.8% from the July 15th total of 44,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

EuroDry Stock Performance

EuroDry stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,006. EuroDry has a 12-month low of $15.19 and a 12-month high of $44.99. The company has a market capitalization of $54.27 million, a P/E ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.82.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by ($0.22). EuroDry had a net margin of 60.70% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The business had revenue of $20.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.77 million. Sell-side analysts predict that EuroDry will post 15.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of EuroDry from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDRY. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in EuroDry by 340.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in EuroDry in the 1st quarter valued at $331,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in EuroDry in the 1st quarter valued at $339,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in EuroDry by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in EuroDry by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,846 shares during the period. 11.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of March 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of ten drybulk carriers comprising five Panamax drybulk carriers, two Ultramax drybulk carrier, two Kamsarmax carriers, and one Supramax drybulk carrier with a cargo capacity of 726,555 deadweight tons.

