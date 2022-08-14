EUNO (EUNO) Market Cap Reaches $995,017.34

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 12.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. EUNO has a market cap of $995,017.34 and approximately $35.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EUNO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, EUNO has traded down 15.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.98 or 0.00265087 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000495 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 70.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000050 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000080 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About EUNO

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,621,659,831 coins. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

Buying and Selling EUNO

