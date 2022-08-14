ETHPad (ETHPAD) Trading 2.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ETHPad (ETHPAD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 14th. ETHPad has a market cap of $1.02 million and $19,154.00 worth of ETHPad was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ETHPad has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. One ETHPad coin can currently be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004079 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002371 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001570 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00014101 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00038057 BTC.
About ETHPad
ETHPad's total supply is 199,427,404 coins.
