Ethereum Push Notification Service (PUSH) Price Up 2.4% This Week

Ethereum Push Notification Service (PUSH) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. Ethereum Push Notification Service has a market cap of $6.03 million and approximately $532,740.00 worth of Ethereum Push Notification Service was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ethereum Push Notification Service has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. One Ethereum Push Notification Service coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00001610 BTC on major exchanges.

Ethereum Push Notification Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,287,926 coins. Ethereum Push Notification Service’s official Twitter account is @epnsproject.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Push Notification Service is a decentralized notifications protocol that enables wallet addresses to receive notifications in a platform-agnostic fashion from both decentralized and centralized carriers. It also explores and describes the theory and technical aspects of the protocol/platform and the game theory that the protocol utilizes to ensure incentives for good actors in the ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Push Notification Service directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Push Notification Service should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Push Notification Service using one of the exchanges listed above.

