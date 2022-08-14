Essentia (ESS) Price Reaches $0.0005

Essentia (ESS) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. In the last seven days, Essentia has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. One Essentia coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Essentia has a total market cap of $651,112.94 and approximately $16,109.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,526.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004076 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004158 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004105 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00036896 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.34 or 0.00127773 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00063442 BTC.

Essentia Coin Profile

Essentia (ESS) is a coin. Its launch date was June 24th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,428,668,414 coins. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Essentia is essentia.one. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Essentia Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Essentia is a modular, decentralised interoperability and data management framework that allows users to take full control and ownership of their data, IDs, information, privacy and assets and that can be used indifferently by humans, machines, IoT devices and more. Essentia safely connects and relates the user/machine’s anonymous, pseudo anonymous or public digital IDs with their multiverse of data which is encrypted and stored on decentralized resources or locally. Essentia can be used by individuals for decentralized passwordless login, KYC registrations and by companies for GDPR Compliance and Smart Contract Oracles. ESS Tokens are ERC20 tokens based on the Ethereum network and are managed mainly by the ESS-Fuel module. ESS will work as the fuel of the Essentia Framework. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Essentia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Essentia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

