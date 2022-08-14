Equity Investment Corp Purchases Shares of 8,241 Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Equity Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Old Republic International in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 159.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 78.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Old Republic International news, Director Lisa J. Caldwell purchased 9,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.63 per share, with a total value of $234,409.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,982.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Old Republic International Trading Up 1.6 %

Old Republic International Announces Dividend

Shares of ORI traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $23.66. 783,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,467,293. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.98. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $27.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Old Republic International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.