Equity Investment Corp Grows Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Equity Investment Corp increased its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,050,561 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,483 shares during the period. GSK makes up about 4.5% of Equity Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Equity Investment Corp owned about 0.12% of GSK worth $132,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GSK by 0.8% during the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 29,611 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its position in GSK by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 7,299 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in GSK by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of GSK by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 627 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of GSK by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,852 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,876 ($22.67) to GBX 1,850 ($22.35) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on GSK from GBX 1,740 ($21.02) to GBX 1,900 ($22.96) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on GSK from GBX 1,400 ($16.92) to GBX 1,600 ($19.33) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, AlphaValue lowered GSK to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,787.50.

NYSE:GSK traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.03. 11,966,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,028,394. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.46. GSK plc has a 52 week low of $34.50 and a 52 week high of $46.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.383 dividend. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.30%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

