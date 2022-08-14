Equity Investment Corp Buys Shares of 873,775 Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Equity Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 873,775 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,996,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Shell in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Shell in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Shell in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Shell in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 11.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.44) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.05) to GBX 2,860 ($34.56) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Shell in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HSBC reduced their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,134.13.

Shares of NYSE:SHEL traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.29. 3,993,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,185,528. The stock has a market cap of $207.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $44.90 and a 12-month high of $61.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Shell’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

