Equity Investment Corp Buys 42,077 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Equity Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 455,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,077 shares during the period. Global Payments comprises 2.1% of Equity Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Equity Investment Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Global Payments worth $62,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GPN. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on GPN. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $222.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $182.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $123.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.03.

NYSE:GPN traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,745,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017,366. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 752.49, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.73. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.52 and a 1 year high of $175.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 555.59%.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Global Payments news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $2,114,385.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,726,121.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Global Payments news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $2,114,385.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,726,121.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $466,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,827,768.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

