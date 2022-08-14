Equity Investment Corp Boosts Stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Equity Investment Corp increased its position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,370,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 188,419 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp owned 0.08% of Honda Motor worth $38,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the first quarter worth about $342,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in Honda Motor by 6.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Honda Motor by 35.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Honda Motor by 4.5% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 17,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Honda Motor by 12.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Honda Motor Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of HMC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.04. 1,492,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,171,395. The stock has a market cap of $46.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.66. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $23.21 and a 12 month high of $32.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $33.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.18 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 4.26%. Research analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Honda Motor from $30.83 to $31.51 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet cut Honda Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.51.

Honda Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life Creation and Other Businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.