Equity Investment Corp Acquires 74,585 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Equity Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,660,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,585 shares during the quarter. TotalEnergies accounts for approximately 2.9% of Equity Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $83,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TTE. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 16.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($58.16) to €60.00 ($61.22) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.63.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.5099 per share. This represents a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.73%.
TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.
