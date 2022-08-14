Equity Investment Corp Acquires 641 Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Equity Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the quarter. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WRE. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,832,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,382,000 after purchasing an additional 204,186 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,630,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,484,000 after purchasing an additional 161,638 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 509,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,160,000 after purchasing an additional 151,838 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 305,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,886,000 after acquiring an additional 78,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC increased its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 357.3% in the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 89,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

WRE stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.66. 295,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.60 and a beta of 0.85. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $20.06 and a 52-week high of $26.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.36.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 680.00%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WRE. TheStreet lowered Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

