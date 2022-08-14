Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.10). The consensus estimate for Ocular Therapeutix’s current full-year earnings is ($0.90) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Ocular Therapeutix stock opened at $5.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.26 and its 200-day moving average is $4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 6.14. Ocular Therapeutix has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $12.50. The company has a market cap of $421.80 million, a P/E ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.51.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 147.4% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 78,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 46,617 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 209.6% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 32,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 229.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 764,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after buying an additional 19,477 shares during the period. 53.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

