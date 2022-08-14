Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) is JLP Asset Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

JLP Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,570 shares during the quarter. Equinix accounts for approximately 8.0% of JLP Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. JLP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $12,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EQIX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth about $625,540,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,928,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,552,383,000 after purchasing an additional 441,521 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,946,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,184,249,000 after purchasing an additional 433,155 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 180.6% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 261,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,811,000 after purchasing an additional 168,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,415,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,606,000 after purchasing an additional 130,179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total transaction of $2,383,263.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,274,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total transaction of $51,376.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,436,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total value of $2,383,263.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,284 shares in the company, valued at $12,274,232.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,482 shares of company stock valued at $3,125,625 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Price Performance

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $704.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.22, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.48. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $606.12 and a 1-year high of $885.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $661.81 and a 200-day moving average of $691.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 176.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Equinix from $785.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Equinix from $718.00 to $716.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $750.00 to $790.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Equinix from $875.00 to $765.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $818.31.

Equinix Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Further Reading

