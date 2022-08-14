Equinix, Inc. (EQIX) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 16th

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 3.10 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th.

Equinix has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Equinix has a payout ratio of 140.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Equinix to earn $28.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $12.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.8%.

Equinix Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $704.56 on Friday. Equinix has a 52-week low of $606.12 and a 52-week high of $885.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $661.81 and a 200 day moving average of $691.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.16 billion, a PE ratio of 100.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

Several analysts have weighed in on EQIX shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $770.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $765.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $785.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $818.31.

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total value of $2,383,263.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,274,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total value of $2,383,263.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,284 shares in the company, valued at $12,274,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total transaction of $51,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,436,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,482 shares of company stock valued at $3,125,625 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinix

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the first quarter worth about $565,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 15.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 30.7% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 23.3% during the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 14.0% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Further Reading

