Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Equifax were worth $10,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 983 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Equifax by 33.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 35,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,463,000 after buying an additional 8,965 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 9,989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,368,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,921,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Equifax by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 528,475 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,301,000 after acquiring an additional 65,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of EFX opened at $222.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $193.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.69. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.25 and a 52-week high of $300.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EFX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Equifax from $227.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Equifax from $254.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.29.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

