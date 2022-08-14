Equalizer Market Capitalization Hits $1.06 Million (EQZ)

Equalizer (EQZ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. Equalizer has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $103,886.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Equalizer has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar. One Equalizer coin can currently be bought for about $0.0282 or 0.00000115 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004091 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002372 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00013947 BTC.

Equalizer Profile

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,450,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash.

Equalizer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equalizer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Equalizer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

