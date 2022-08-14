Equalizer Market Capitalization Hits $1.06 Million (EQZ)

Equalizer (EQZ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. Equalizer has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $103,886.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Equalizer has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar. One Equalizer coin can currently be bought for about $0.0282 or 0.00000115 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004091 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002372 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001562 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00013947 BTC.
Equalizer Profile
Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,450,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash.
Equalizer Coin Trading
