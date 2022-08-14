ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Shares Acquired by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,313 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.08% of ePlus worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in ePlus by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 56,147 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 7,335 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in ePlus by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 5,344 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in ePlus by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 19,578 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in ePlus by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,456 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 29,728 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in ePlus by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 23,848 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 11,950 shares during the period. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ePlus alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

ePlus Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of PLUS stock opened at $50.05 on Friday. ePlus inc. has a 1 year low of $42.70 and a 1 year high of $69.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.99 and its 200-day moving average is $52.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.85.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $458.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.25 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 5.61%. Equities analysts expect that ePlus inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ePlus

In other news, Director Eric D. Hovde sold 9,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $553,496.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,904,484.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

ePlus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.