EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.48- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.21B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion.

EPAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems to $520.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $370.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $473.71.

EPAM traded up $9.30 on Friday, hitting $444.91. 254,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,663. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $332.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $326.19. The stock has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems has a fifty-two week low of $168.59 and a fifty-two week high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 21.72%. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EPAM Systems news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 47,811 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.30, for a total transaction of $20,238,396.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,047.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 47,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.30, for a total value of $20,238,396.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,047.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.10, for a total value of $34,710.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,662,604.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,973 shares of company stock valued at $21,113,024. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $518,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter worth $455,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $395,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

