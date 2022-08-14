EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Stake Raised by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $30,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 466.7% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $705,917.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,762 shares in the company, valued at $4,995,791.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $705,917.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,762 shares in the company, valued at $4,995,791.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 47,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.30, for a total value of $20,238,396.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,047.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,973 shares of company stock worth $21,113,024 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $370.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $473.71.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock traded up $9.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $444.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,663. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.59 and a 12 month high of $725.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $332.45 and a 200 day moving average of $326.19. The company has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of 71.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.21%. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

