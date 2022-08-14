Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.40-$0.42 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $301.50 million-$303.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $312.45 million. Envestnet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.84-$1.89 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Envestnet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Envestnet from $73.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Envestnet from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on Envestnet from $90.00 to $73.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Envestnet from $79.00 to $67.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.33.

Envestnet Stock Up 2.3 %

ENV opened at $60.51 on Friday. Envestnet has a one year low of $49.08 and a one year high of $85.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Insider Transactions at Envestnet

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $318.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Envestnet will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William Crager purchased 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.79 per share, with a total value of $49,486.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,472,703.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Envestnet

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Envestnet by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,318,000. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 260.2% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 7,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Envestnet by 36.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 10,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the period.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

