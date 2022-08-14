Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) Short Interest Update

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the July 15th total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.3 days. Currently, 7.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Entrada Therapeutics from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Get Entrada Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Entrada Therapeutics

In other news, COO Nathan J. Dowden sold 7,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $100,282.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,609. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 34,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $206,598.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,421,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,530,134. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Nathan J. Dowden sold 7,714 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $100,282.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,893 shares in the company, valued at $843,609. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 119,066 shares of company stock valued at $723,621 and have sold 13,714 shares valued at $172,282. 7.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Entrada Therapeutics

Entrada Therapeutics Price Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Entrada Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 8,276 shares during the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRDA opened at $12.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.51. Entrada Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $36.85.

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter.

Entrada Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead product candidate is ENTR-601-44, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Entrada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entrada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.