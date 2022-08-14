Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) Short Interest Update

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the July 15th total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.3 days. Currently, 7.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Entrada Therapeutics from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.
In other news, COO Nathan J. Dowden sold 7,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $100,282.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,609. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 34,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $206,598.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,421,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,530,134. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Nathan J. Dowden sold 7,714 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $100,282.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,893 shares in the company, valued at $843,609. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 119,066 shares of company stock valued at $723,621 and have sold 13,714 shares valued at $172,282. 7.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ TRDA opened at $12.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.51. Entrada Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $36.85.
Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter.
Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead product candidate is ENTR-601-44, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1.
