Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Position Trimmed by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American National Bank increased its position in Enphase Energy by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 780.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENPH. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Sunday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $171.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.52.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $299.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $222.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.56. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $113.40 and a one year high of $308.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 56.60%. The firm had revenue of $530.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.57 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 2,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.33, for a total transaction of $839,957.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,728. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 2,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.33, for a total transaction of $839,957.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,728. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mandy Yang sold 1,687 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.96, for a total transaction of $494,223.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,390,371.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 199,553 shares of company stock valued at $43,198,403. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

