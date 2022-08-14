Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.15-$2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.30. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Enovis Stock Performance

ENOV traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.84. The stock had a trading volume of 168,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,381. Enovis has a 1 year low of $52.27 and a 1 year high of $164.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.13.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. Enovis had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $395.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Enovis will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Enovis

ENOV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Enovis in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Enovis to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Enovis from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of Enovis in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a hold rating for the company.

In related news, SVP Bradley J. Tandy sold 3,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $195,898.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,409.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enovis

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Enovis during the 2nd quarter worth about $285,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Enovis in the 2nd quarter valued at $406,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Enovis in the 2nd quarter valued at $532,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Enovis in the first quarter worth $905,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Enovis during the second quarter valued at $1,211,000.

About Enovis

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

