Enigma (ENG) Market Capitalization Tops $217,400.08

Enigma (ENG) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 14th. One Enigma coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0156 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Enigma has a total market cap of $217,400.08 and approximately $150,143.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Enigma has traded up 13.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.21 or 0.00227557 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004475 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001508 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00009129 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000053 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004123 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.07 or 0.00478396 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000285 BTC.

About Enigma

Enigma (ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. The official website for Enigma is enigma.co. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co.

Buying and Selling Enigma

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

