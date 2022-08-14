Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 16th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.185 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th.

ENGH stock opened at C$32.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$30.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$35.30. Enghouse Systems has a fifty-two week low of C$23.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$64.42.

In related news, Senior Officer Sam Anidjar bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$25.38 per share, with a total value of C$380,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$380,700. In related news, Director Paul James Stoyan acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$26.79 per share, with a total value of C$26,785.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$26,785. Also, Senior Officer Sam Anidjar bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$25.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$380,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at C$380,700.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC lowered shares of Enghouse Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$47.00 to C$33.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Enghouse Systems from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Enghouse Systems from C$50.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

