Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Short Interest Up 48.1% in July

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 48.1% from the July 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Endesa Trading Down 0.3 %

OTCMKTS:ELEZY opened at $9.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.23. Endesa has a 1-year low of $8.67 and a 1-year high of $12.62.

Get Endesa alerts:

Endesa Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.3539 dividend. This is a boost from Endesa’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Endesa

ELEZY has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Endesa from €25.00 ($25.51) to €26.00 ($26.53) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Endesa from C$21.50 to C$22.50 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.70.

(Get Rating)

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2021, it distributed electricity to approximately 21 million customers covering a total area of approximately 195,794 square kilometers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Endesa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endesa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.