Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 105 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 9.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 146,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,190,000 after acquiring an additional 12,959 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,299,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,197,000 after purchasing an additional 10,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DFS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup cut Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.56.

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:DFS opened at $109.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.87. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $88.02 and a one year high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 34.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

About Discover Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.