Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Raises Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,763 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth $281,919,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 77.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,083,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $113,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,976 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Corning by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,456,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $203,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,290 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Corning by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,305,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $531,311,000 after purchasing an additional 943,020 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,668,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of GLW opened at $37.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.20. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $30.63 and a 1-year high of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corning news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $204,602.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,561.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Corning from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays downgraded Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

